Jana Nayagan: Decoding the connection between Vijay's new poster and the late MG Ramachandran

When announcing the title of Thalapathy 69 as Jana Nayagan, the producers of the film dropped two posters that are an ode rather than your same ol’ ‘elevation’ of the male lead. If one poster seems like a way for Vijay to thank his fans for being his backbone, the other pays an ode to the late MG Ramachandran, actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Vijay unveils title of his final film before entering politics, shares first look poster) Vijay's new poster from Jana Nayagan sees him holding a whip and it has a MGR connection.

New posters of Jana Nayagan

If one looks back, the first announcement poster of the film depicted Vijay as a ‘torchbearer of democracy’. The title chosen for his last film translates to ‘leader of the masses’, and both the posters released on Republic Day seem to be the prologue for the next stage of his career in politics.

The first poster released showed Vijay dressed in blue and standing atop a vehicle as he took a selfie with a sea of people dressed in white.

This poster is an ode to the selfie he took with fans in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu while shooting for Master in 2020. Back then, Vijay dressed similarly and got onto a bus to click a selfie with fans who had gathered while he was shooting there. And with the new poster, Vijay seems to tell his fans he will always be grateful for their love.

Hours after revealing that, the producers dropped another poster that showed him in a white frame as he brandished a whip with glee on his face against a red backdrop. The words ‘nan aanai ittal’ (if I order) are written on the poster.

Fans of Tamil classics will remember that Naan Aanaiyittal is the name of a song from MGR’s 1965 film Enga Veettu Pillai, a remake of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s (another actor-former CM of AP) Telugu 1964 film Ramudu Bheemudu. In the song, the actor uses a whip to assert authority over the antagonist. It was so popular that in 1966 he even acted in a film by the same name.

Vijay’s last film before politics

Vijay floated his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024 and is gearing up to contest in the 2026 elections. Jana Nayagan is touted to be his final film before his political entry. H Vinoth directed Vijay’s 69th film also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Produced by KVN Productions, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander. While there’s buzz that the film is a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 Balakrishna (who is incidentally the late NTR's son), Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, confirmation is awaited.