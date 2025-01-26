Thalapathy 69: Vijay wields a whip in second look for Jana Nayagan

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay were in for a double surprise on the occasion of Republic Day this year. The makers of Vijay's highly-anticipated film, which has been titled Jana Nayagan, released two posters of the actor. The film is an upcoming Tamil-language political action thriller film. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others. (Also read: Jana Nayagan: Vijay unveils title of his final film before entering politics, shares first look poster) Vijay shared the second look from his film.

Vijay's first look

Vijay took to his X account to share the second look poster of the film. He was seen wielding a whip and smiling in the poster. The first poster had him taking a selfie with hundreds of people on top of a vehicle.

Check out the second look here:

More details

KVN Productions had shared more details about the cast and crew of the film, adding that he will play the ‘torchbearer of democracy’ in it. The film will be directed by H Vinoth, with music composed by Anirudh.

Vijay was most recently seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, which was released in theatres on September 5. In it, Vijay is seen in a double role, playing a father as well as his son. Apart from Vijay, the cast includes Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhudheva, Vaibhav, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Ajay Raj, Aravind Akash, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Sneha, Yugendran, Premgi Amaren, and VTV Ganesh among others.

In February this year, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The Election Commission officially registered it as a party in September this year. "You are all aware of the current political climate. Administrative malpractices and corrupt political culture on the one hand, and a divisive political culture which strives to divide our people on the lines of caste and religion on the other hand. Everyone, especially, in Tamil Nadu is yearning for a fundamental political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary, corruption-free and efficient administration".