Jana Nayagan: Vijay unveils title of his final film before entering politics, shares first look poster

Actor Vijay has finally unveiled the title and poster of his much-awaited film Thalapathy 69. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Vijay also revealed his first look in the film. (Also Read | Is Vijay's Thalapathy 69 a remake of Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari? Anil Ravipudi, VTV Ganesh add to confusion) Vijay shared the first poster of his new film Jana Nayagan.

Thalapathy 69 is now Jana Nayagan

The film is titled Jana Nayagan and is being directed by H Vinoth. In the poster, Vijay was seen clicking a selfie as he stood on top of a vehicle. A sea of people stood behind him, on the road, and cheered for him. All of them wore white outfits.

Vijay clicks selfie in new poster

In the poster, Vijay wore a blue denim shirt, black pants and shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses. The actor smiled as he kept one of his hands on his waist. He also clicked a selfie with the people. Vijay didn't caption the post but simply wrote, "#JanaNayagan." The music of the film is by Anirudh. The film has been produced by KVN Productions.

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “The Main man, Vijay. Feel the bgm.” A comment read, “#Thalapathy69 is officially titled #JANANAYAGAN! The much-awaited first look of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film is here. So many emotions, endless goosebumps words can’t do justice. Thank you, Thalaiva @actorvijay for entertaining us all these years!” A person wrote, “This is Classic.”

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming Tamil-language political action thriller film. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. It is intended to be Vijay's final film before his political entry and the studio's first Tamil production. The film was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor.

About Vijay's political journey

In February, Vijay had announced that he would be contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections with a new political party titled Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. “I am aiming for a corruption-free, progressive, and secular government, considering the current political climate that divides people by religion, caste and one could witness corruption everywhere,” his statement read.