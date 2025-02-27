Vijay confirms that Jana Nayagan will be the swan song of his film career at TVK meet

Actor Vijay is serious about leaving films for a career in politics, and he confirmed the same at the first-anniversary meeting of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A Times of India report states that he confirmed he intends to quit acting after his 69th film, Jana Nayagan. (Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Decoding the connection between Vijay's poster and the late MG Ramachandran) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay speaks during TVK's first anniversary celebrations, in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu,(PTI)

Vijay about his swan song

Vijay might be one of the top actors in Kollywood at the moment, but he has no interest in making films anymore. Many actors and filmmakers hoped Vijay would continue to act after the elections, so there was confusion about whether Jana Nayagan would be his final film.

However, the actor made his stance clear at the meeting, ending speculation once and for all. He stated that his 69th film, directed by H Vinoth, will mark the end of his acting career while addressing critics who questioned the transition. He reiterated that he would like to focus on politics, committing himself to the welfare of the people instead.

Final film and political career

In February last year, Vijay formed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, stating that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He held his first conference in October of that year at Vikravandi to speak about his political ideologies. In September, it was announced that Vijay had signed his 69th film with Vinoth and that Bengaluru-based distribution house KVN Production would be producing it. “The torchbearer of democracy… arriving soon,” they wrote, announcing the project.

Vijay’s first look from Jana Nayagan was released in January this year, and it showed him wielding a whip. Comparisons were soon drawn to the late actor-politician MG Ramachandran, also the TN Chief Minister. Jana Nayagan will also star Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others. Recently, there was buzz that the film is a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, but a confirmation is awaited.