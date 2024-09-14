Thalapathy 69: Vijay to play ‘torch bearer of democracy’ in his final film, to be directed by H Vinoth

Tamil actor Vijay will soon give up his film career to pursue a career in politics. Fans are eagerly awaiting to know more about his final film. On Saturday evening, KVN Productions shared more details about the cast and crew of the film, adding that he will play the ‘torchbearer of democracy’ in it. The actor will mark his 69th film before entering politics with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. (Also Read: Thalapathy 69: Vijay signs a final film before entering politics; fans call it ‘one last dance’. Watch) The details of Thalapathy Vijay's next were announced on Saturday.

Thalapathy 69

On Saturday, KVN Productions dropped the first look poster of the film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. The poster had a hand holding a torch with fire. A line read on top of this poster, “The torchbearer of democracy… arriving soon.”

Adding details about the film's crew, the poster also announced that the film will be directed by H Vinoth, with music composed by Anirudh. The caption read, 'We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay. The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025."

More details

Vijay was most recently seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time, which was released in theatres on September 5. In it, Vijay is seen in a double role, playing a father as well as his son. Apart from Vijay, the cast includes Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhudheva, Vaibhav, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Ajay Raj, Aravind Akash, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Sneha, Yugendran, Premgi Amaren, and VTV Ganesh among others.

In February this year, Vijay announced the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The Election Commission officially registered it as a party in September this year.