The GOAT box office collection day 9: Vijay film earns nearly 7 crore on second Friday

The GOAT box office collection day 9: The film opened well in theatres but has been witnessing a constant dip in its numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹7 crore on Friday. In The Greatest of All Time, Vijay is seen in a double role, playing a father as well as his son. (Also Read | GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) GOAT box office collection day 9: Vijay has a double role in the film.

The GOAT India box office collection

The film collected ₹178 crore [Tamil: ₹156.4 crore; Hindi: ₹11.3 crore; Telugu: ₹10.3 crore] in week one of its release. On day nine, it earned ₹6.50 crore nett in India in all languages as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹184.50 crore. The GOAT had an overall 33.07% Tamil occupancy on Friday.

Hindustan Times review of The Goat

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The first half of GOAT is extremely engaging with the director setting up the stage for superb interval block that takes you by surprise. There is a lot of family drama and high-octane action in various missions around the world before the film hits the interval. Post interval, the film takes off with a face off between the Gandhi and Sanjay and the director tries to keep it fast-paced. Through the film, Venkat Prabhu shows he is a fanboy of Vijay, the Kollywood (references to Ghilli, Thirumalai, etc) and the climax of the film definitely proves this."

About The GOAT

The film, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, featured Vijay in the lead role. Apart from Vijay, the cast includes Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhudheva, Vaibhav, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Ajay Raj, Aravind Akash, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Sneha, Yugendran, Premgi Amaren, and VTV Ganesh among others.

Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer. It introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.