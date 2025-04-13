Hanumankind shows up at Coachella with chenda melam; fans go wild as he performs Run It Up, Big Dawgs. Watch

Rapper Hanumankind was one of the many artists who performed at Coachella in California, USA this year. To add a desi touch to his performance, the musician turned up for his performance with a chenda melam (drummers ensemble) as he performed to hits like Run It Up and Big Dawgs. (Also Read: Coachella 2025: Green Day opens by performing ‘American Idiots,' tweaks lyrics to slam Trump | Watch) Hanumankind was one of the performers at this year's Coachella being held in California.(File Photo/ Instagram)

Humankind performs with chenda melam

Hanumankind teamed up with a group of chenda musicians called Kochuveetil Beats to represent his home state Kerala at Coachella. The percussion band dressed in traditional white outfits and joined him as he performed his latest song, Run It Up on stage.

Another video of Hanumankind performing the song that put him on the map, Big Dawgs, was also posted on an Instagram page. The crowd can be seen recording him on their phones, singing along and going wild as he delivered his performance. At one point, the rapper even pointed his mike at the crowd to let them take over and join his set.

Internet reacts to Hanumankind’s representation

For the unversed, chenda is a cylindrical percussion instrument that originates from Kerala. The art form has been around for hundreds of years and is an integral part of festivals in the state. So Hanumankind pulling up at the festival to represent Kerala in such a big way went down well with fans.

One fan commented, “The world ain’t ready to see what Indian performances have in store.” Another wrote, “Woaah. Faayaaah.” Another fan wrote in Malayalam, “This is what it is all about! DOPE! ABSOLUTELY DOPE!!!!!!” A fan commented, “Boy is born to claim.” Even the chenda players seemed excited with one of them, Immanuel Sunny, commenting, “Ayyyyyyy that's me!!”

About Hanumankind

Hanumankind is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Kerala who rose to fame after his 2024 track Big Dawgs with Kalmi went viral. Even ASAP Rocky teamed up with him to release a remixed version. His latest track, Run It Up, was released this year. Humankind also debuted as an actor in the 2024 hit Malayalam film Rifle Club.