Hanumankind returns with Run it Up after Big Dawgs, fans say ‘He is biggest advocate for Make in India’

Rapper Hanumankind, who shot to global fame this year with his viral hit, Big Dawgs in 2024, is back with his first solo, which is titled Run It Up. The song boasts a distinctive Indian flavour, drawing heavily from the country's rich cultural heritage, particularly the folk traditions and martial arts of the country. And fans are loving everything about the video. Also read: Hanumankind joins ASAP Rocky on stage during Thailand concert, fans say he's ‘making Indians proud’ The Kerala-born rapper made a return to his roots with the song, which he released on March 7,

Hanumankind releases Run It Up

The Kerala-born rapper made a return to his roots with the song which he released on March 7, delivering his trademark rapid-fire verses with effortless ease. The rhyme schemes are uncomplicated, and the beats are catchy, showcasing the rapper's enduring flair. For the song, Hanumankind reunited with his Big Dawgs director Bijoy Shetty, and producer Kalmi.

Similar to his breakout hit, the visuals for Run it Up serve as a vibrant tribute to Indian culture. While his previous Big Dawgs video was set in a daring well of death, this latest release takes a different approach, showcasing an array of martial arts and traditional dance forms from across India, with a special emphasis on Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

The lyrics and visuals of the song appear to convey distinct narratives. However, when synchronised, a nuanced and complex story emerges, born from the intersection of hip-hop and Theyyam culture. The music video shows the rapper fleeing from a sea of individuals dressed identically to him, while his lyrics simultaneously recount his determination to overcome the numerous obstacles he has faced.

Fans react

The song has resonated deeply with fans, who are loving the rapper's authentic representation of Indian culture. “Bro uniting the north and south while most unemployed guys are dividing these days,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “That's how you represent the motherland”.

“Never knew India goes this hard. Shoutout from the Philippines,” one posted. Another shared, “He is proving he is made different not any Indian rapper but a rapper from India”.

“He showed kerala , maharashtra,punjab ,tamilnadu and gujrat all tradition..INDIA is Here,” one comment read.

Another user shared, “Bro united all of India, north, south, north east, everyone dawg”, with one posting, “Hanumankind is the biggest advocate for " Make in India"”

“Bringing our culture to the world. No diss tracks, no fancy cars, drugs etc. Just pure talent and art. You guys are awesome,” another shared, with one mentioning, “His music is so good but can we also talk about how badass the music videos are? I'm not Indian but I love the way he represents India”.

“Rightly said, 'Not an Indian rapper, but a rapper from India’—yet he is the most Indian of them all. Brother out here speaking the language of the land,” one shared.

About Big Dawgs

Produced by Kalmi, Big Dawgs gained significant international traction, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 charts and the Billboard Hot 100.

Released last year, Big Dawgs made it big by surpassing Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us on Spotify’s Global Top 50 playlist. His Big Dawgs also ranked No. 9 on Billboard Global 200 charts and No. 8 on the US Excl. Charts. The entry marked the Indian rapper’s first production in the Top 10 list. Entry on both prestigious charts is a testament to the song’s global popularity as the songs go through a rigorous process where they are selected on a combination of their streaming and sales data from over 200 territories worldwide.