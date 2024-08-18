Big Dawgs rapper Hanumankind to make acting debut with Ashiq Abu's Rifle Club? Anurag Kashyap reveals character poster

Hanumankind had the internet sit up and take notice with his last release Big Dawgs. Now, seems like this Bengaluru-based rapper is ready to step into the world of acting. He will be making his acting debut in Ashiq Abu's Rifle Club, where he will play the son of Anurag Kashyap's character. (Also read: Meet Indian rapper Hanumankind, whose Big Dawgs music video has taken the internet by storm) Hanumankind will star in Rifle Club.

Hanumankind set to make his acting debut

On Sunday, Hanumankind took to his Instagram Stories and shared the character poster of the film. The blood red poster saw him holding a gun and giving a menacing expression. He also wore shades. In the post, Ashiq Abu mentioned, “Introducing @hanumankind as Bheera.”

Meanwhile, director Anurag Kashyap will also be making his Malayalam debut with the same film. He also shared the character poster of the film, and wrote: “Introducing @hanumankind as Bheera (fire emoticon) My volatile son.”

Reacting to the announcement, a fan commented, "Crossover we didnt know we needed!" A fan quoted Big Dawgs and said, “WAIT A MINUTE!” A comment read, “Omg! the timing of this happening is impeccable.” Another said, “That's a stellar starcast!”

More details

Anurag has revealed the news of his Malayalam debut a few months ago on Instagram. “Announcing my first Malayalam film as an actor with @aashiqabu Looking forward to be part of the great moment of Malayalam cinema. OPM Cinemas in association with TRU Stories Entertainment,” he wrote in the caption.

Rifle Club also stars Vijayaraghavan, Raffi, Vineeth Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Darshana Rajendran, Unnimaya Prasad, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Ramzan Muhammed. It is written by Dileesh Nair, Syam Pushkaran, Sharfu, and Suhas.

Ashiq Abu has directed acclaimed movies like Daddy Cool (2009), Salt N' Pepper (2011), 22 Female Kottayam (2012), Idukki Gold (2013), Mayaanadhi (2017) and Virus (2019).