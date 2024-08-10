HanuMankind surpasses THIS legendary track on Global Top 50 charts on Spotify

HanuMankind took the world by surprise a few weeks ago with his hit track Big Dawgs. People were swept away by the song’s music video and the composition and the song went viral among netizens. Just when it seemed the song had peaked its successful run, the rapper achieved a new feat as his song surpassed Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us on Spotify. HanuMankind's Big Dawgs surpassed Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us on Global Top 50 charts on Spotify.(@hanumankind/Instagram)

HanuMankind’s big dethrones Kendrick Lamar

The Southern Indian rapper’s success is not accidental as his piece of art displayed his unique style. His track dethroned Kendrick on Global Top 50 on Spotify. The music streaming platform recognised his global impact as it featured HanuMankind on the cover of the Global Hip Hop Playlist. This gesture not only highlighted Big Dawgs’ increasing streaming number but also established Sooraj Cherukat, the original name of HanuMankind, as a key player in the international hip-hop field.

The track which was released on July 9 and directed by Bijoy Shetty has not only achieved success and numbers but also ignited a cultural dialogue as it resonated with people. Big Dawgs is currently stationed at 11th position on the Spotify Global Top 50 chart, still ahead of Not Like Us which the rapper wrote as a diss track for Drake. It has also positioned itself ahead of Eminem’s Houdini. The song featuring Kalmi currently has 37 million streams and debuted at 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Big Dawgs’ global success

The success of Big Dawgs crossed borders as it became a growing sensation in the US. The boon of social media resulted in the huge success of the track in the West as it became a sensation on TikTok. The song has 111 million views on the social media platform and was searched 700,000 times on Shazam, a music-finding app. HanuManKind was announced as a part of Capitol Records following the success of his latest rack.