Meet Indian rapper Hanumankind, whose Big Dawgs music video has taken the internet by storm

This Kerala-born rapper has put desi hip-hop on the global map with his latest music video Big Dawgs. Hanumankind has left the internet sit up and take notice of his latest music video, Big Dawgs, which has been shot in the wall of death. Released three weeks ago, the high-octane hip-hop track is a smash hit with fans all over the globe, and has already garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. (Also read: 'Greatest music video to come out of India': Kerala rapper Hanumankind's Big Dawgs gets internet raving) Hanumankind in a still from the music video.

About Hanumankind

Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, was born in Kerala and is now based in Bengaluru. He lived in Texas when he was younger, and went on to make his debut with EP Kalari, and went on to release the collaborative project Surface Level with Kalmi.

Produced by Brown Crew Productions' Kalmi, the music video of Big Dawgs has been directed by his frequent collaborator-director Bijoy Shetty, while HanuMankind written, composed, and performed the song himself. Before Big Dawgs, both of them also release the single feature Rush Hour in 2022.

About Big Dawgs

Did you know the hit song Big Dawgs was shot in coastal district of Ponnani — also known as the Mecca of Kerala? The official logline on the YouTube channel states what the song stands for succinctly. “Pushing culture baby, got that product you can’t measure,” it reads.

The music is a mix of desi swagger and western in its arrangement, which feels like a hard-hitting explosion of punk rage and high energy drum beats. The music video features HanumanKind in the car as it revolves around the wall of death. The neat production work of the song is matched with these gritty visuals shot by Abhinay Pandit, and rounded off with slick editing work.

Why this specific location? The rapper tells Rolling Stone, “A lot of things are happening in this video. But mainly, if you want something, take that risk, man, or else it won’t happen. Even if you fail, it’s still the act of doing. For me, even if this video didn’t work out, I get to tell my grandchildren that I actually sat inside the well of death and did this. At the very least, if nothing worked out, I’m happy about that.”