Daring riders, risked lives & more: ‘Maut ka Kuan’ in Hanumankind's Big Dawgs is more than just a music video backdrop

Hanumankind aka Sooraj Cherukat's iconicly catchy Big Dawgs has become one of the most popular Indian hip-hop singles of the year, making its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 — cruising at an easy #57 on the global list. While there are no qualms about the creativity of the lyrics or the tone, one thing that stands out from this gritty video is the radical backdrop. The Well of Death or more accurately, Maut ka Kuan acts as the main arena for the video where daring stuntmen circle Sooraj on their bikes and cars, no helmets included.

The people inside the Kuan

While this might be the first time a lot of us have seen the Maut ka Kuan represented in a dynamic moment of pop culture, this attraction has been around for decades. The Well of Death was allegedly popularised in the West, titled ‘motordrome’. Since then it has made its way to the rural areas of India where people spend years under a master, putting their lives at risk on a 60ft handmade wooden cylinder.

Five years ago, VICE sent a team to follow these artists on their journey at a fair in Solapur, Maharastra — Ken Hermann, the photographer on assignment had the chance to interact with these groups of riders and get a glimpse into the lives of these men and women who put everything at risk for the simple thrill of showmanship.

The rider who really stood out to him was Radha, one of the only female drivers in the ring. “…in the beginning, the boss didn’t want her to drive. He didn’t believe she could do it because she was only 13 at the time. He told her to go back to her parents and ask for permission. So she did, they said yes, and then she did a test run. The boss could tell that she meant it and was able to do it. And today she gets paid a little bit more because she attracts a larger audience.”

Hanumankind's music video was not the first to translate the adrenaline felt inside the ring into music. Another documentary-style music video released by Django Django in 2013 titled WOR also localised on the lives of these riders at a carnival in Allahabad, unearthing what went on in their heads — the psyche behind risking your life for a few cheers.

“Everywhere I go women like me because of the kind of work I do. They say I'm like a hero. I don't think I'm a hero,” stated rider, Praveen.“It's only the audience who thinks I'm a hero.” According to VICE, most shows run for 10 days before everything has to be dismantled and reassembled by hand in different locations around the country; riders live on the road, travelling for 11 months of the year.

Despite the commitment of the stuntmen, many states have banned this sport including Delhi, and it's only a matter of time before this art is extinct. The lack of operational wells, rickety safety regulations and an uninterested crowd are just a few of the reasons.

While there is no scarcity of youngsters who are willing to risk their lives, the concept of a circus or carnival has steadily declined for the larger population. The feeling of a similar trill is now readily accessible through the phone, and daredevils on OTT platforms are more entertaining — without crowds and the hateful thought of leaving the comfort of your sofa, there are very few who still want to watch the sport live.