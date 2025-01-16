Menu Explore
Rifle Club OTT release: When and where to watch Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind's Western saga

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 16, 2025 05:17 PM IST

Rifle Club OTT release: Aashiq Abu's ensemble film released in theatres in December and has now hit OTT on Netflix. Know all about it. 

Rifle Club OTT release: After a theatrical run of less than a month, Aashiq Abu’s Malayalam thriller Rifle Club, featuring an ensemble cast, has dropped on OTT. The film marks Anurag Kashyap’s Malayalam debut and features Hanumankind of Big Dawgs fame in his acting debut. It is now streaming on Netflix. (Also Read: Did director Alejandro González Iñárritu watch Maharaja and offer Anurag Kashyap a role in his next?)

Rifle Club OTT release: The Malayalam action thriller directed by Aashiq Abu features an ensemble cast.
Rifle Club OTT release: The Malayalam action thriller directed by Aashiq Abu features an ensemble cast.

Rifle Club releases on OTT

Rifle Club was released in theatres on December 19 last year and, according to Sacnilk, collected 15.65 crore net and 17.75 crore gross during its run in India. The film received mixed reviews and had to face stiff competition from Unni Mukundan's Marco, Mohanlal's Barroz, and Suraj Venjaramoodu's Extra Decent. Rifle Club began streaming on Netflix on January 16 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Rifle Club is written by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran and Suhas. Abu directed and co-produced the film and is the cinematographer. In addition to Anurag and Hanumankind, the film stars Vijayaraghavan, Darshana Rajendran, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Suresh Krishna, Vineeth Kumar, and Surabhi Lakshmi. Abu made the film as a tribute to Western films with an Indian twist.

Rifle Club’s story

Rifle Club revolves around a gunfight between two groups – an arms dealer’s gang and members of a shooting club in Wayanad. After two youngsters find themselves in trouble with the son of an arms dealer and flee to seek the help of a superstar, they are offered shelter in a rifle club. But when the gang pursues them, the club takes it upon itself to protect the youngsters with their skills.

Surabhi, who also stars in the film, posted a video of Anurag on her Instagram, writing, “The world needs more of this man… his wit and quirkiness. What a trailblazer filmmaker he is and what an honor and absolute joy it has been to share the same space with him. Rifle Club will always remain a cherished memory… a milestone and an adventure all at once.”

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
