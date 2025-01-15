Did director Alejandro González Iñárritu watch Maharaja and offer Anurag Kashyap a role in his next?

Has Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu offered Anurag Kashyap a role in his next film? If director Nithilian Swaminathan's statement is to be believed, then fans can expect this massive collaboration in the future. At the Galatta Nakshatra Awards held in Chennai, Nithilan spoke about the same, and the clip has now surfaced on X. Anurag played an antagonist's role in Maharaja. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood lacks the 'brains' to make a film like Pushpa: ‘Everyone is trying to create a universe’) Alejandro González Iñárritu has directed acclaimed films like Birdman and The Revenant.

What Nithilian Swaminathan said

At the event, the director of Maharaja said: “I am a huge fan of Anurag sir. Recently, I went to Mumbai for his daughter’s wedding, and he told me Iñárritu offered him a role after watching Maharaja. When I heard it, I didn’t know how to react. I felt happy. I love him.”

However, there has not been any official announcement about the same and Anurag Kashyap has not spoken about the project yet. However, last year in October, Variety did report that Alejandro González Iñárritu is all set to start shooting his next English feature film, which would star Tom Cruise. The other members of the cast who are confirmed so far are Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sophie Wilde.

More details

Iñárritu won back-to-back Oscars for directing Birdman starring Michael Keaton and The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio. His last directorial feature was Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, which was nominated for an Oscar for best cinematography.

Anurag recently grabbed headlines for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India where he shared his disappointment with the Bollywood film industry and stated that he is heading to Kerala for work. His last feature film was Kennedy, which is yet to see a theatrical release in India.