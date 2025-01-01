Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood lacks the 'brains' to make a film like Pushpa: ‘Everyone is trying to create a universe’

Anurag Kashyap has reiterated his harsh stance on modern Hindi filmmakers and the state of the industry. In a new interview, the filmmaker said the makers in the Hindi film industry—colloquially called Bollywood—lack the 'brains' to make something like Pushpa: The Rise or Pushpa 2: The Rule. The latter, a Telugu film, is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. (Also read: 'Disgusted' Anurag Kashyap is tired of 'God-like' egos in Bollywood, wants to move out of Mumbai) Anurag Kashyap has given a scathing assessment of Hindi filmmakers.

Anurag Kashyap on Bollywood and Pushpa

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag said that the Hindi film industry does not want to take risks now. “They don’t understand anything. They can’t even make a Pushpa. They cannot, because they don’t have the brains to make a film. They don’t understand what filmmaking is. Pushpa can only be made by Sukumar. In the South, they invest in filmmakers and empower them to make films. Here, everyone is trying to create a universe. Do they understand their own universe and how minuscule they are in it? That’s the ego. When you create a universe, you think you’re God,” the filmmaker said.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun in the title role, alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has earned over ₹1760 crore worldwide and is still going strong in the theatres. It is the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever, and is expected to surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion soon.

Anurag Kashyap on Kennedy

In the same interview, the filmmaker also lambasted the studio model that has emerged in the Indian filmmaking space, saying it does not allow room for creativity. He cited the example of his last film, Kennedy, which was praised at the Cannes Film Festival, but is unable to find a release in India. “I’ve detached myself from Kennedy, because I don’t want it to become like Black Friday. I will not let anything pull me down again in life,” said Anurag.

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and earned rave reviews at other festivals worldwide. Since its release, Anurag has not directed a film but has acted in a few, including Leo, Maharaja, and Viduthalai Part 2.