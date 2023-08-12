Anurag Kashyap on his current equation with Vikram after Kennedy: ‘He called me seven months too late’

Anurag Kashyap had earlier revealed how he had actor Vikram as the original choice for Kennedy because his nickname is Kennedy but he got no response from him. Now, in an interview with News18, the director revealed how Vikram had reached out to him when it was ‘seven months too late’ and how their equation stands at present. The part was finally played by actor Rahul Bhat in the film. (Also read: Vikram never responded: Anurag Kashyap says he had approached him for Kennedy, a film named after the actor) Anurag Kashyap wanted Vikram to star in Kennedy.

Anurag on his equation with Vikram

In an interview with News18, when director Anurag Kashyap was asked about his current equation with Vikram, he said: "I reached out to Vikram on a number that he doesn’t use anymore. My friend, Sobhita Dhulipala was working on Ponniyin Selvan. I told her to tell Vikram that ‘Ek message ka toh reply kar diya kare’ (he could respond to my message). She, in turn, told Vikram that ‘Anurag has sent you a script’ and he was like ‘I never got it’. And that’s when he called me but it was seven months too late. We were neck-deep in the pre-production process and Rahul had already prepared for the role. Then he was like ‘You wrote the script for me’ and I was like ‘You didn’t reply’. And then he asked me ‘which mobile number of his I had’. Then he showed me three different numbers that were active. I told him I didn’t know how to reach out to you and I had your number from four years ago when I was trying to reach out to you. "

Whether Anurag has a script for him

Further talking about whether he has another script for the actor in mind, Anurag added: "Me and Vikram go back to the days of Satya. That time he would dub for many prominent names. I know him from Sethu when his film became a breakout and made him a star. I have always loved him as an actor. He is fantastic. I don’t have a script for him right now but my film is called Kennedy because I only had him in mind."

Anurag was last seen in a special appearance in Season 2 of Made in Heaven. His film Kennedy was selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Besides Rahul, it stars Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still looking for redemption.

