Internet loves Sunny Leone's bold satin gown look for Kennedy premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023 . Watch

Sunny Leone recently made her Cannes red carpet debut in a red velvet outfit, and also walked the red carpet for the second time in a beautiful satin gown during the premiere of her film Kennedy. The actor along with the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat walked the red carpet ahead of the sold-out midnight screening of their movie Kennedy. Photos and videos of Sunny smiling and posing on the red carpet premiere from the prestigious festival are all over social media. Also read: Ahead of Cannes premiere, Sunny Leone dons a jacket and dress for press day three Sunny Leone wore a satin gown on the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet on Wednesday for the premiere of her Anurag Kashyap film Kennedy.

Sunny wore a one-shoulder pale pink gown for the premiere. The former Bigg Boss contestant finished off her look with glamorous makeup to make her glow. She had her hair tied in a sleek bun to up the oomph factor, and paired her look with just the right accessories: stunning diamond earrings.

Twitter calls Sunny Leone ‘India’s real deal at Cannes 2023’

Sharing her red carpet video on Twitter, a fan wrote, "Goddess Sunny Leone." Another said, "Love her look, elegant and fuss-free." A Twitter user also said, “I like how she's flowing on the red carpet in that pink dress.”

One Twitter user also praised the actor for her Cannes feat, and said, "What an incredible achievement for Sunny Leone. It is a tight slap on whoever belittled her. When she walks the red carpet at Cannes (heart eyes emojis)..." One more tweeted, "Sunny Leone: India’s only real deal at Cannes 2023."

Kennedy was showcased during a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Helmed by Anurag, Kennedy features actors Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still looking for redemption.

Sunny also shared photos of herself from the premiere on Instagram, and wrote, “The world premiere of Kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!” Also sharing images with Anurag and Rahul, she wrote, “The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!”

Sunny Leone felt ‘nervous’ during Kennedy audition

Last month, Sunny had revealed how she got to be part of Anurag's Kennedy after undergoing a stressful audition. She compared the experience to the worst exam she had taken in her life.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Sunny had said in April, "I went in expecting maybe it was going to be him and a producer. But it was his entire team and it's mainly all female and they're all sitting in the room. The ADs, the assistants, everyone is sitting in this room. I'm giving this audition, so nervous. Don't know why, I'm very nervous, I'm scared because it's outside of my comfort zone. Having 10 people staring at you, thinking these people are judging you on the spot and are going to say yes or no."

She had further said, “Then once it was finished, he turned to his team, which then became even more scary. He said, 'So guys what do you think?' I was like, this is the worst exam I have taken in my entire life. He was very happy. It was good, it was unanimous. I passed the test.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON