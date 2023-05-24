Ahead of Cannes premiere, Sunny Leone dons a jacket and dress for press day three

Sunny Leone, who is at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time, has been busy since she landed at the French Riviera on Monday. The actor has been speaking about her film, Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. It will have its world premiere on Wednesday, out of competition, in the Midnights Section of the festival. For day three of press interviews for Kennedy, Sunny opted for a simple but modern look of a dress and jacket. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap gave Sunny Leone videos of Anushka Sharma, Raveena Tandon to prep for Kennedy: They laugh wholeheartedly) Sunny Leone poses in a printed dress and tan jacket at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sunny's outfit for day three

On Instagram, Sunny Leone posted new photos of herself in the light brown jacket by The Frankie Shop and the printed dress by Julfer Milano. She wrote, "Loves this look so much that I wanted to share more photos of day 3 press for #kennedy @festivaldecannes Thanks Mike for taking such nice photos. You are so sweet." Posing for photos at a Cannes hotel, Sunny showed off the jacket and dress.

Her Bigg Boss entry in 2011

On Tuesday, the actor shared a snippet of an interview with Deadline on Instagram in which she spoke about her tumultuous entry into Bigg Boss in 2011. In the video, Sunny said, "I was in the adult entertainment industry and Big Brother India, which is called Bigg Boss, called and said, 'We want you to be on the show.' I said to [Daniel], he was then my boyfriend, now my husband, 'You're out of your mind, I'm not going to India. They'll hate me.' I've already gone through so much hate within that community. At that moment, I said, 'No way, you're out of your mind. I'm not doing it.'"

She added, "But they were extremely serious about having me on and they kept being really persistent. They even sent me a Powerpoint presentation, saying 'This is our show, this is our viewership.' Something you wouldn't send to an actor, especially me. I went on the show and as each week passed, I figured something good must be happening. But right before getting on the show, there were a lot of hurdles. There were death threats, bomb threats. The CEO of Viacom, he resigned because of this pressure."

Sunny entered the competition as a wild card entry and stayed on Bigg Boss 5 for seven weeks. She made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2 (2012) and since then has appeared in films like Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015), Tera Intezaar (2017).

Who is in Kennedy?

Kennedy also stars Rahul Bhat in the title role. Sunny plays the role of the femme fatale, Charlie. Megha Burman, Abhilash Thapliyal and Mohit Takalkar are also part of the cast. Tickets for the film's world premiere have already been sold out since Tuesday.

