Anurag Kashyap gave Sunny Leone videos of Anushka Sharma, Raveena Tandon to prep for Kennedy: They laugh wholeheartedly

Sunny Leone, as well as her co-star Rahul Bhat and director Anurag Kashyap, are currently in Cannes for the premiere of their film Kennedy which has been selected from India for the Midnight Screening at the Cannes Film Festival. In an interview ahead of the premiere, Anurag revealed the only thing he asked Sunny to do in order to prep for her role in Kennedy. Also read: Sunny Leone looks perfect in green on first day in Cannes, shares her excitement for ‘gowns and dresses' Sunny Leone was told to learn how to laugh like Anushka Sharma for the film Kennedy.

Sunny plays Charlie in Kennedy which revolves around an insomniac ex-cop (played by Rahul Bhat), long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. Anurag said Sunny called him and asked him what all she was needed to do to get into the character.

Revealing the one thing he asked Sunny to learn, Anurag said in an interview with Film Companion, “I said only one thing. I gave her videos of Anushka Sharma and Raveena Tandon when they laugh. They are the only two people I know who laugh wholeheartedly. When Raveena or Anushka laugh, they laugh from their gut, they really laugh. I asked my assistant Sakshi to cut out the (their) videos and put the videos together. I gave to her and said, ‘just this’,” he replied.

"This woman (character of Charlie), because whatever be the circumstances, she just laughs it off, that's how she defends, it's her only defence and she (Sunny) worked on it. She worked on all those things," he added.

The teaser of Kennedy released earlier this month and shows Sunny in an expensive cream saree, breaking into a laughter after getting into a lift. The teaser otherwise showed Rahul Bhat going out and killing people and hiding his identity while doing the same.

Ahead of the premiere, Sunny reached Cannes and made her first public appearance in a green one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. She posed by the river in the silk gown with matching heels and little makeup. She has promised to keep her fans updated about all that she would be wearing on the red carpet and more.

