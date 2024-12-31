Aamir Khan congratulates Pushpa 2 The Rule as it approaches Dangal's all-time record, Allu Arjun responds

Actor Aamir Khan's production house congratulated the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, for its success. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Aamir Khan Production penned a short and sweet note. (Also Read | Pushpa 2 box office collection day 26: Allu Arjun film remains steady even after three weeks, crosses ₹1163 crore) Aamir Khan's team spoke about Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Aamir Khan's team has a message for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

The message read, “Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP @mythriofficial @alluarjunonline @aryasukku @rashmika_mandanna #Fahadh Faasil.”

Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 makers react

Reacting to the post, Allu Arjun tweeted, “Thank You very much for your warm wishes. Warm Regards to the entire team of AKP (black heart emoji).”

In response to Aamir's team, the makers of Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, also wrote, "Thank you, @AKPPL_Official. The success of #Pushpa2TheRule is a true reflection of our Indian Cinema's potential. Wishing you all at AKP a Happy New Year."

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its box office dominance, earning ₹1760 crore in just 25 days, as per a post shared by Mythri Movie Makers on Instagram. Allu Arjun's electrifying performance, along with the cast and crew's stellar efforts, has been lauded by the people.

The film has been directed by Sukumar. Apart from Arjun, it also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, among others. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series. The film was released on December 5, 2024.

About Dangal

Aamir's Dangal (2016) is a biographical sports drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and The Walt Disney Company India. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, the late Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Aparshakti Khurana, among others. As per Sacnilk.com, Dangal has a gross worldwide collection of ₹2070.3 crore.