Pushpa 2 box office collection day 26: Allu Arjun film remains steady even after three weeks, crosses 1160 crore

Pushpa 2 box office update

The report states that Pushpa 2 minted roughly ₹ 6.65 crore on its fourth Monday at the box office. The total collections stand at ₹ 1163.65 crore. The film registered a mammoth week one gross at ₹ 725.8 crore. In Week two, Pushpa 2 collected ₹ 264.8 crore, and followed it with a ₹ 129.5 crore gross in week three.

More details

Allu Arjun has been in the limelight ever since the release of the film. A 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere. Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. The film’s team contributed ₹2 crore to the victim’s family.

Talking to the press at his home in Jubilee Hills after his release, Arjun said, “We're extremely sorry for the family, and I will personally be there to support them in whatever way. It's purely accidental. I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family, and the accident happened outside. It is truly of no direct connection to me, truly accidental, purely unintentional. My love is with the family, and I'll be there in whatever way possible.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told a delegation of veteran actors and directors of the Telugu cinema industry on Thursday that there ‘will be no compromise on law and order in the state and it applies to everyone including the film fraternity’.