Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi
Pushpa 2 The Rule song Dammunte Pattukora, which ‘challenges’ police, re-released after Allu Arjun's court appearance

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 28, 2024 04:22 PM IST

After removing the song from YouTube, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule re-released the song titled Dammunte Pattukora on Saturday.

Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been in the news for more than one reason since its release. Recently, the makers released a song titled Dammunte Pattukora - a remix based on a dialogue between Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj and Fahadh’s Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. They pulled it off the internet but re-released it again within a day. (Also Read: Team Pushpa 2 The Rule reacts to Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrating maiden Test ton with Allu Arjun's ‘thaggede le’ gesture)

Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj taunts Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj taunts Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

What is Dammunte Pattukora?

In a scene, Arjun’s Pushpa taunts Fahadh’s Bhanwar by saying, “Dammunte pattukora Shekawathu, pattukunte vadilesta syndicatu. (Catch me if you dare Shekawat, I’ll leave the syndicate if you’re successful)” In a later scene, when Bhanwar believes he has bested Pushpa, he celebrates by remixing the dialogue like a song. Since watching the film, most fans have been joking about how they’re vibing to it.

Why was it taken down?

A day after releasing it, T-Series removed the song from YouTube without explanation. By then, the internet debated whether releasing the song now was hilarious or insensitive. However, on Saturday, the team announced that the song has been re-released, writing, “THE WILDFIRE ATTITUDE of PUSHPA RAJ that made the audience go crazy in theatres. #DammuntePattukora Dialogue Remix out now- THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 #Pushpa2TheRule running successfully all over.”

What is the issue?

Dammunte Pattukora sees Arjun’s character taunt the police, and given his real-life legal issues, some believe the release timing to be insensitive. The actor was arrested on December 13 due to a fan's death during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The police and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy have asked the actor to take accountability for the death and hospitalisation of a young boy. A stampede-like situation had broken out at the theatre after his visit. He attended a court session virtually on Saturday at Nampally Court concerning the case.

New Delhi
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
