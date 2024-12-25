Imtiaz Ali confirms film with Fahadh Faasil; reveals title The Idiot of Instanbul

After weeks of chatter about director Imtiaz Ali helming a film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, confirmation comes from the source. Imtiaz confirmed the news in a directors' roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter India and revealed the film’s title. (Also Read: Best acting performances of 2024: From Fahadh Faasil in Aavesham to Kani Kusruti in All We Imagine As Light) Fahadh Faasil will soon work with Imtiaz Ali on this project.

Imtiaz Ali on his film with Fahadh Faasil

When Imtiaz was asked what he could tell the audience about the film, he said, “This announcement is out, but it’s like a little ahead of its time. There is a movie, but I don’t know, it might not be the next one up. But, yes, I’ve been trying to make this film for a long time. It’s called The Idiot of Istanbul.”

When asked if the film will see Fahadh in the lead role, he responded, “I would like it…yeah. I would love to do this. And now, since you’ve cornered me, I don’t know why I’m not supposed to say this. But yes, my plan is to make this film with Fahadh.”

If the project materialises as planned, The Idiot of Istanbul will mark Fahadh’s debut in Hindi. The actor has often spoken about how he would like to concentrate on Malayalam cinema first but his recent filmography has seen him branching out into Tamil and Telugu films as well.

Recent work

Imtiaz recently directed the successful Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra after the disastrous 2020 film Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. He has yet to announce his next project or reveal its cast.

Fahadh was seen in Aavesham and Bougainvillea in Malayalam, Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth in Tamil and Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun in Telugu this year. His upcoming slate includes Don't Trouble the Trouble and Oxygen in Telugu, as well as Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira and Karate Chandran in Malayalam