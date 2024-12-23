Do you know Diljit Dosanjh was supposed to play Priyanka Chopra's husband in a film? Here's why it didn’t take off

Recently, producer Boney Kapoor shared an interesting anecdote about the singer-actor.

What did he say?

In an interview with Zoom, filmmaker Boney Kapoor spoke about Diljit’s rise to fame, reflecting on the time when they were supposed to work together.

“I’m proud of him. I’m very proud of what he has achieved and what he’s achieving. He is risen. In fact, you know, I wanted to cast him in a film which we had planned about six, seven years before Priyanka (Chopra) migrated to the US, before Quantico. In fact, she had loved the subject that we were planning,” he said.

Boney added, “For one year, one and a half years, two years, we waited for her. When I used to speak to her, she said, I have the script next to me, and every night I think of this and imagine myself. In that particular film, we wanted Diljit opposite her, and we had met Diljit and we had told him that you’ll be opposite her in the film, playing her husband. So our relationship is that old… And today again, there’s a God-given opportunity that he will be part of No Entry Part 2”.

Boney excited to work with Diljit

After so many years, Boney is happy that he is getting a chance to work with Diljit in No Entry 2, the sequel to the 2005 hit film. Along with Diljit, the second part will also feature Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney also revealed that the actors will romance 10 heroines in the film.

“We start No Entry 2 by the end of this year, sometime in December. It is with Varun (Dhawan), Arjun (Kapoor) and Diljit (Dosanjh). We are yet to cast the girls, but as soon as Maidaan releases, we will proceed towards the casting of the girls. There are 10 girls in the film,” he said.

Diljit’s busy year

Meanwhile, Diljit has been having a busy year. He made his debut at Jimmy Fallon show. He is taking over the music world with his successful Dil-Luminati Tour. Diljit is travelling to multiple cities in India with his Dil-Luminati Tour. The India leg kicked off in Delhi on October 26. He has also performed in Jaipur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. He will wrap up the musical tour in Guwahati on December 29.