Fardeen Khan breaks silence on not being part of No Entry 2: ‘You should call Boney Kapoor’

Fardeen Khan delivered a big hit in his career with the 2005 film No Entry, which also starred Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor. However, the actor clarified that he is not part of the sequel to the film during a new interview with Bollywood Hungama. Fardeen shared that it is producer Boney Kapoor that should be knowing the details about the sequel. (Also read: Fardeen Khan opens up about depression, facing tough times: 'It’s a natural process everyone goes through') Fardeen Khan won't be a part of No Entry 2, backed by Boney Kapoor.

What Fardeen said

During the interview, Fardeen said, "You should call Boney Kapoor for this… As an actor you know it was my first attempt at all-out comedy where I had to play a little silly, funny, goofy kind of a character who's not (very smart) who's very vulnerable and naive. It was something very different from the way I saw myself. It really freed me up because I had to really let go. I was a bit hesitant doing that but (it was because of) Boney Kapoor's belief on me. He saw me doing some of a couple of such scenes in Khushi. He said 'Fardeen you're right for this role, it' and I was like 'Really?'. Because it was a remake of Charlie Chaplin (2002) and my role was played by Prabhu Deva. Of course, I interpreted it quite differently.

‘Comedic genre is the hardest to do’

He went on to add, “There’s a lot you can do with the way he writes and the lines he gives you. A lot of the scenes you know we couldn’t keep a straight face while doing them. And then you also have actors like Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan also killed that role. It all came together well. The ladies also did their part and they really enjoyed what they did. It doesn’t happen very often because I think comedic genre is the hardest to do not only from an acting point of view but even from a writing point of view because you can’t force the audience to laugh. You know laughing is a spontaneous reaction. I cherish all my memories with No Entry and it was a great learning experience for me.”

After starring in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, Fardeen took a break from acting. He made his comeback with a supporting turn in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein.