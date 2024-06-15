Fardeen Khan opens up about depression, facing tough times: 'It’s a natural process everyone goes through'

Fardeen talks about 'death and resurrection'

Fardeen said that ‘sometimes you slip into depression, you don’t feel positive, things don’t have meaning or purpose but in my experience that is a way you find yourself’. He added, "I think the treasure lies in that deep dark cave. It’s a constant cycle of death and resurrection. Of course, some days are tough. I sometimes go into a shell. I like to just sit and think about things. People who know me sometimes say I overthink but when I am down I kind of sit and ponder about it for a few days to figure out why exactly I am feeling down. Once I find that, it’s much less challenging to get back to being normal.”

What Fardeen said about depression

Talking about depression, Fardeen added, “It’s a natural process everyone goes through. We have to safeguard ourselves from this desire to always want to be happy. If there are things that are depressing you, it is actually a signal for you to think about something that is unfulfilled in your life. There’s something that you are not aligned with, there’s something not in sync.”

Fardeen's last project

Fardeen was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, Heeramandi. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. The show also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Heeramandi released on Netflix.

Fardeen's career

Fardeen made his acting debut with Prem Aggan (1998), for which he won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He went on to feature in Jungle (2000), Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), Bhoot (2003), Dev (2004), No Entry (2005), and All the Best (2009). After starring in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, he took a break from acting.