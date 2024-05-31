Fardeen Khan shares the first scene he shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi with Aditi Rao Hydari. Watch

Actor Fardeen Khan took to Instagram to share his experience shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which is streaming on Netflix. The actor shared a video revealing the first scene he shot for the web series. (Also Read: Did Sonal Chauhan defend Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal amid heavy trolling? Says she was 'made into a villain') Fardeen Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari in Heeramandi.

Fardeen’s first scene

Fardeen shared a video in which his character Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed can be seen canoodling with Aditi Rao Hydari’s character Bibbojaan on the bed while playing cards. Sharing it, he called the experience ‘memorable’ and ‘exhilarating’.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He wrote, “The first scene I filmed for Heeramandi and the first time being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was memorable and an exhilarating experience. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and grandiose sets SLB sir creates an atmosphere that is both intense and inspiring. The set was like a visual masterpiece, with intricate designs, elaborate costumes, and a palpable sense of history and drama.”

He also stated that shooting for the series was a learning experience, stating that he felt a ‘profound sense of accomplishment’ at the end of it all. He wrote, “As I stepped onto the set, I felt a great mix of excitement and nervousness. SLB’s reputation for demanding excellence pushes you to deliver your best. His guidance is both precise and passionate, encouraging you to delve deep into your character and bring out the nuances that make his films and scenes so compelling.”

He also added, “It was an enriching learning experience, as he shared his vision and helped me navigate the emotional depths of the scene. By the end of the shoot you would feel a profound sense of accomplishment, knowing you had contributed to something truly special under the direction of a cinematic maestro.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi tells the story of courtesans at Heera Mandi in Lahore during British Raj. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha play lead roles in the series which received mixed reviews.