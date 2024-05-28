Heeramandi's Taha Shah dating co-star Pratibha Ranta? Here's what he has to say about his love life

Taha opens up about his love life

The actor said, "I wish I could tell you that I’m in love but right now, my responsibility is to not fall in love but to give back to my mother and make her proud. Right now is the time to focus... the only relationship that I should be having is with my work so that I can take care of my family. But yes, I want to fall in love and have a family in the future. And for that to happen, I’ll have to first stand up on my own two legs."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On writing love letters for his girlfriend

Much like the love-smitten Tajdar Baloch in Heeramandi, Taha describes himself as a ‘lover boy’. He said, “I’ve always been a man who would give his soul to the girl he falls for. When I fall in love, I’m a 10. But let me also tell you this that it’s very difficult to find love. Having said that, when love hits me – and it has hit me a few times – I’ve gone all out. I’m an extremist in that sense... I’m a 90s kid. At that time, there was no internet. I had bad handwriting and yet wrote love letters. I used to put flower petals into the letter and throw it into the bus for the girl to catch it..."

Taha Shah and Pratibha Ranta spotted together

Recently, Taha and Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Ranta stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai. The duo, seen together in Heeramandi, posed for paparazzi. Soon after, there was speculation that the two might be dating.