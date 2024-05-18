Heeramandi star Taha Shah says fans started crying after they met him at Cannes Film Festival

Taha Shah is basking in all the praise for his work on Heeramandi. The actor is currently at the Cannes Film Festival and dropped new pictures from his time at the French Riviera. In a new interview with Film Companion, the actor opened up about receiving so much love post the release of the show, not just in India, but even in the streets of Cannes! (Also read: Taha Shah says Heermandi co-star Sharmin Segal has ‘tried her best’, can't compare her to Manisha Koirala) Taha Shah is attending the Cannes Film Festival.

What Taha said

In the interview, when Taha was quipped about how the popularity feels like, he said, “There were some incredible people whom I just met from Malaysia! They literally went ballistic! Just before this interview, there was this bunch of girls who went crazy. They were shouting, they weren't saying anything! All of a sudden I looked this way and they were like, ‘Tajdar! Tajdar! Tajdar!’ After that, they went crazy and they started crying. I have never seen that reaction ever before. They came near me and the amount of photos and videos they took was different but they called their mothers, and their mothers were fans! Their father were fans! I was overjoyed and completely taken aback.”

About Heeramandi

Taha plays the character of Tajdar Baloch in the series. The show, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in crucial characters.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the show read, “Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha lend the much-needed youthful energy of two hopeful lovers in hopeless times. Sharmin, who is also Bhansali's niece, gets the princess treatment here, but her voice and dialogue delivery are awfully reminiscent of those of Sara Ali Khan. Not to say that she's bad, but she has a long way to go. That's not so much the case with Taha, who's dependably vulnerable and resolute, as and when required. He's a rare find and holds great promise.”