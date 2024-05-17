Taha Shah says Heermandi co-star Sharmin Segal has ‘tried her best’, can't compare her to Manisha Koirala

Ever since Heeramandi was released on Netflix on May 1, many users have slammed Sharmin Segal's performance, terming it ‘expressionless’. Sharmin even disabled the comments section of her Instagram posts. Now, her Heeramandi co-star Taha Shah has said in an interview with Zoom that he believes Sharmin likes to keep it ‘subtle’ with her acting, and she should not be compared with other actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari. (Also read: Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal dedicates gratitude post to Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari; comments still disabled) Taha Shah and Sharmin Segal starred in Heeramandi.

What Taha said

In the interview, Taha said, “She follows the method of keeping it very subtle at times. I have worked with her and I do know as an actor she has tried her best. I literally felt that people would not give me any love… but not the way I am getting. So, the audience can react in a very unpredictable way, to be very honest. As far her performance is concerned, I lived with her on set and she was also there on set.”

He further continued, “You can't compare someone who is new, much newer than me, to Manisha ma’am or Sonakshi Sinha or even Aditi (Rao Hydari). Manisha Ma’am has been there for ages. She has worked with the best of the best directors, and best of the best actors. So, people learn over time. I’m sure if the audience found fault in her, I’m sure she would do better. I know she wants to learn.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is based on the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (now in present-day Pakistan) during pre-partition India. The story showcases the Indian freedom struggle at the time of the British Raj. Taha plays the character of Tajdar Baloch in the series. The show, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also features Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in crucial characters.