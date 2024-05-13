Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal dedicates gratitude post to Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari; comments still disabled

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal portrayed Manisha Koirala's daughter in his OTT debut Heeramandi. Apart from mixed reviews for the epic series, Sharmin also received criticism for her acting skills. The actor recently dedicated a gratitude post to those who have been kind to her, including her co-stars from the show. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari comes out in support of Sharmin Segal for being criticised for her performance: 'It is not fair') Sharmin Segal dedicated gratitude post to her Heeramandi co-stars.

Sharmin pens sweet note for Heeramandi co-stars

The Heeramandi actor had disabled her comments section after she received constant online trolling regarding her performance. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the show. From having pizza with Sonakshi Sinha to posing for selfie with Manisha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Farida Jalal, the actor looked happy with her co-stars. Sharmin captioned her post as, “#heeramandi BTS! Soo many memories made in the last 3 years! It is impossible to fit it all into one post! So many people that have been so supportive and kind. Thank you to everyone that was a part of this very special project love youu all! (heart emoji).”

She further added, “1+2: Pizza is the best food. (pizza emoji) @aslisona. 3: Farida ma’am always rocking (high-five emoji). 4. Sisterhood (heartemoji) @aditiraohydari. 5. Motherhood (heart emoji) @m_koirala. 6. The best person I know (two gorls emoji) @segalsimran. 7. Music is essential (music emoji). 8. Rani (dog emoji) the Best Heera Puppy. 9. Once a costume AD, always a costume AD (smiling emoji). 10. Fida fan for life!! @fardeenfkhan (heart-shaped eye emoji) @hemachoudharyy.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is based on the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (now in present-day Pakistan) during pre-partition India. The story showcases the Indian freedom struggle at the time of British Raj. The series depicts the power struggle between the courtesans, Nawabs and British officers. The show also features Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in crucial characters.

Heeramandi is available to stream on Netflix.