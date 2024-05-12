Aditi Rao Hydari comes out in support of Sharmin Segal for being criticised for her performance: 'It is not fair'

Aditi Rao Hydari is receiving appreciation for her performance in Heeramandi, despite the series has been getting mixed reviews. The actor's portrayal of Bibbojaan in the epic series has been lauded by many. In a recent interview with Puja Talwar, Aditi addressed the criticism against her show and co-star Sharmin Segal. (Also read: Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal's throwback reaction to criticism: ‘People will say what they have to say’) Aditi Rao Hydari has reacted to the harsh comments on Sharmin Segal's performance.

Aditi Rao Hydari condemns trolling

On being quizzed if she feels it is unfair to pick on anybody amid her co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled, Aditi said, “100%. It's horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don't. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that. I don't know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.”

She further added, “I also feel people do what they think is important to them. If some people want to be mean, that is their prerogative. We have to find a way around it otherwise it will be really difficult. Whoever is facing it, I would just say, 'look at the positive.'”

Sharmin Segal trolled for Heeramandi

For the unversed, Sanjay's niece Sharmin essays the role of Alamzeb in the show. She recieved a lot of flak for her performance and ended up turning off her comments section in her Instagram handle. Sharmin's co-star Shruti Sharma in an interview with Pinkvilla supported her and said that ‘trolling is unacceptable’.

About Heeramandi

Aditi plays Mallikajaan aka Manisha Koirala's elder daughter in Heeramandi. The show portrays the story of courtesans during the 1920s-40s in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (now in present-day Pakistan) in pre-partition India. The epic-drama showcases the power struggle between the courtesans, Nawabs and British officers during the colonial rule.

Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix.