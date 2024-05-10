Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal's throwback reaction to criticism: ‘People will say what they have to say’

Ever since Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar released, Sharmin Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, has been receiving flak for her performance in the web show. Now, a past interview has resurfaced where the actor talks about dealing with criticism, and people's opinion about her work. (Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables comments after being criticised for Heeramandi) Sharmin Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, was seen in the role of Alamzeb in web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

In the show, Sharmin portrays the character of Alamzeb, the daughter of Mallikajaan, played by Manisha Koirala. The show also marks the debut of Sanjay in the streaming world.

During an appearance in the BBC Asian Network podcast, the actor had earlier addressed the criticism and online trolling. While the exact timeline of the interview can't be figured, it seems it was done before the release of the show.

On criticism for her performance in Heeramandi

“There is a lot of pressure and sometimes it manifests in weird ways,” she said, adding, “But I have a really good support system. I think my strongest support system is my sister. She also happened to be an assistant director on the show. So, it worked out in a way where I do have outlets where I can vent.”

When it comes to her personal life, the actor shared that she is in a secure space, and knows how to put her work aside before going back to her husband. “But I am not that person who’s gonna constantly put that much pressure on it. Yes, I do want to prove myself; but today I am also a realist in that way,” she said, wondering how many people’s opinions can she shape, or have control over.

Here, she shared that she wants to do a lot, and she would “love for everyone to love Alamzeb (her character)”.

"But, at the end of the day, there will be people who have to say what they have to say,” Sharmin said at that point.

Getting hate for Heeramandi

Sharmin made her OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her performance was criticised by a section of social media users.

One user wrote, “Just finished watching Heeramandi . Sharmin Sehgal had too much screen time for her abysmal acting skills. She can't act at all. Bad diction along with her lack of expressions ruined the entire experience." Another commented, “I think this web series was made to scam Netflix of some hefty payout and a relaunch pad for Sharmin”.

In fact, Sharmin had to turn off the comments on her Instagram handle to counter the excessive hate and criticism on social media.

More about Sharmin

Sharmin is Sanjay's niece who has assisted him in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). She was also an assistant director on Omung Kumar's Priyanka Chopra-starrer sports biopic, Mary Kom (2014). She made her acting debut with Bhansali's production Malaal. (Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal ties the knot with Aman Mehta, shares pics. See here)