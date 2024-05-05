Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal disables comments after being criticised for Heeramandi

Sharmin Segal made her OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The period drama series, which marks the debut of Sanjay on streaming, received mixed reviews. Apart from the series, Sharmin has also been receiving criticism from netizens with regard to her performance. (Also read: Heeramandi: Netizens point out these historical inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series) Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal is receiving hate for her performance in Heeramandi.

Sharmin Segal disables comments amid criticism

Sharmin has recently turned off the comments on her Instagram handle in order to counter the excessive hate and criticism on social media. Instagram has a feature which allows users to disable comments.

Sharmin portrays the character of Alamzeb, the daughter of Mallikajaan, played by Manisha Koirala, in Heeramandi. While the show has been lauded for its grandeur and cinematography, many have pointed inaccuracies with regard to history and time period.

Sharmin's performance has also been criticised by a section of cinephiles on social media platforms. For the unversed, Sharmin is Sanjay's niece who has assisted him in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). She was also an assistant director on Omung Kumar's Priyanka Chopra-starrer sports biopic, Mary Kom.

Netizens criticise Sharmin's performance in Heeramandi

A reddit user wrote, “Just finished watching Heeramandi . Sharmin Sehgal had too much screen time for her abysmal acting skills. She can't act at all. Bad diction along with her lack of expressions ruined the entire experience. Also the screenplay of this series sucked , characters were changing their arcs every 5 minutes. There was a new plot introduced in every 20 minutes . The cinematography was the only good thing about this series .” Another netizen commented, “I think this web series was made to scam Netflix of some hefty payout and a relaunch pad for Sharmin. The sets were recycled from the previous SLB movies and, clearly the scriptwriter wasn't paid enough. Also, the actors weren't paid either as they are either making a comeback or they are not A listers.”

Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in crucial roles. It is available for streaming on Netflix.