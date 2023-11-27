Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal ties the knot with Aman Mehta, shares pics. See here

Actor Sharmin Segal, niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has tied the knot with Aman Mehta. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sharmin re-posted a string of pictures shared by her friends from her special day. Aman is the Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Also Read | Sharmin Segal slams Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, says it made her cringe) Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta got married recently.

What Sharmin wore on her wedding

For her wedding day, Sharmin wore a heavily embellished silver-coloured lehenga and blouse. She also wore heavy jewellery along with a maang tikka. Aman complemented her in an ivory sherwani. In the pictures, Sharmin posed with her friends in the garden area.

Sharmin shares pics from her wedding day

In several photos, she and Aman sat in the mandap. They looked and smiled at each other in a few photos. A picture showed Sharmin feeding Aman something with a spoon. Sharmin's mother Bella Bhansali Segal was also seen with the couple in a few photos.

Sharmin pens note for Aman

A photo gave a closer glimpse of Sharmin's mehendi which had the face of a puppy on one hand and a pizza on the other hand. Sharmin shared a photo with Aman from the wedding ceremony. It showed the duo holding hands, while seated at the mandap. She wrote, “The best moment of my life with the love of my life. You are stuck with me for life @amansmehta.” In another photo, Sharmin posed with her friends.

Who is Sharmin

Sharmin is the daughter of Bela and Deepak Segal. She is the niece of director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She made her acting debut with Malaal (2019) and starred in Atithi Bhooto Bhava (2022) too.

Sharmin's next project

She will be seen in Bhansali's OTT debut series Heeramandi. According to the makers, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. Heeramandi also features Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The show will soon premiere on Netflix.

