Malaal actor Sharmin Segal slams Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, says it made her cringe

Malaal actor Sharmin Segal has criticised the recent Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, saying that the film didn’t sit well with her. Kabir Singh has been severely criticised for its treatment of toxic masculinity and female characters.

She said, according to News18, “I really liked Shahid in the movie but the story did not sit with me. It made me cringe at points.”

Citing examples from the film’s plot, she continued, “The second she (Kiara Advani’s character Preeti) let him slap her... (and after that she has begged him to not leave her). That was the moment when I was like why, why... With the amount of stuff that is going on in our country, where women are trying to get empowered...”

She did, however, praise Kiara and Shahid’s performances in the film. Sharmin, the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, compared Kiara’s character to her own character in Malaal, and said, “There is strength in Aastha’s silence in Malaal on some level, which I did not see in Kabir Singh.” Malaal also stars Javed Jaffrey’s son, Meezaan, and is slated to release on Friday.

Previously, several Bollywood personalities such as Sona Mohapatra and Shobhaa De had criticised the film. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the film one-and-a-half stars out of five, noted that, “Kabir Singh applauds its pathetic protagonist, and ends up an obnoxious celebration of toxic masculinity.” Despite the negative reviews, the film has made more than Rs 200 crore in India.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:44 IST