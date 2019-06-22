Sona Mohapatra slams Shahid Kapoor for doing ‘misogynistic, patriarchal’ Kabir Singh: ‘Does the actor have no responsibility’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Kabir Singh for its misogyny. She also tweeted that people should stop praising his performance. Sona was reacting to a tweet by chairman of National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, who had praised Shahid’s performance.

Quoting a tweet by National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, Sona wrote, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India .” Rekha later deleted that tweet.

& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh https://t.co/UxUbWdOpAF — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

Sona also tagged a reviewer and wrote, “& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh.”

Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India . 🔴 https://t.co/zxcLWVFuiO — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019

An official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani and Shahid in the lead roles. The film released on June 21.

While it is widely being panned for the misogynistic story and patriarchal set-up, the film has won over audiences and earned Rs 21.21 crore on the first day itself. Kabir Singh became Shahid’s biggest opening film ever with its Friday collection.

Defending his film against allegations of being male chauvinistic, Shahid had said ahead of the film’s release, “Isn’t it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic. I am not expected to be idealistic. I am expected to be real; mirroring life, representing all shades of people in their entirety. Once we become adults, we are on our own, drawing heavily from popular culture. But, we must represent grey shades of human beings in films to represent life.”

“Kabir Singh is a phase in everyone’s life. We all {become} self-destructive when we feel like we’ve fallen apart. {One may feel} empathy for him because, in all his misgivings, he is vulnerable. It’s a cathartic journey of a man, and a cautionary tale. It made me feel that I never want to become this person,” he had added.

