Shahid Kapoor defends Kabir Singh against chauvinism charge: ‘It is a phase in everyone’s life, we all become self-destructive’

Actor Shahid Kapoor has defended his film Kabir Singh, after many labelled it as chauvinistic, saying a film ought to ‘mirror life’. He also said that at the end of it, it also made him feel that he would never want to become this person.

Speaking to Mid Day, Shahid said that it was wrong to expect an actor to be an idealist always in every film. He said: “Isn’t it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic. I am not expected to be idealistic. I am expected to be real; mirroring life, representing all shades of people in their entirety. Once we become adults, we are on our own, drawing heavily from popular culture. But, we must represent grey shades of human beings in films to represent life.”

Defending his film, Shahid said he expects viewers to at least watch the film first. He said: “Kabir Singh is a phase in everyone’s life. We all {become} self-destructive when we feel like we’ve fallen apart. {One may feel} empathy for him because, in all his misgivings, he is vulnerable. It’s a cathartic journey of a man, and a cautionary tale. It made me feel that I never want to become this person.”

Kabir Singh, a remake on the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, is the story of a brilliant medical student who takes to alcohol and drugs after a break-up with his girlfriend. Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga, also stars Kiara Advani. The film will release on June 21.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 13:02 IST