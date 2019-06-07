Here are Kareena Kapoor’s sun-soaked, no makeup selfies from Tuscany as she holidays with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor is in Tuscany with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur on a family vacation. Her latest sun-kissed selfies from the picturesque location prove the actor is enjoying her time in the sun.

Two new selfies of the actor have surfaced on the web. Kareena can be seen posing for the camera without makeup in a black, floral, halter-neck outfit. While she is seen with shades in one selfie, the other picture shows her soaking in the sun at a quiet place.

The family of three had flown to London around a week ago and were seen departing from the Mumbai airport. While Kareena was in casuals and an overcoat, Saif was in formals and Taimur in a night suit. Kareena’s stylist Poonam Admania had shared a few more pictures of the family.

One of the pictures show Kareena holding Taimur in her arms with Saif beside her, as they pose amid lush green surroundings. “Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi’s,” Poonam captioned the picture on Instagram. They can be seen posing on a busy street in another picture. One more picture of Kareena and Saif taking a selfie next to a swimming pool was also shared by Poonam.

Media reports suggest that Saif will also catch a match during the ongoing cricket World Cup in England.

Saif is set to return with the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. He will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police. Kareena has just made her television debut as a judge on dance reality show, Dance India Dance. Her upcoming films include Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. She will be playing a cop for the first time in the Hindi Medium sequel. Later this year, she will begin shoot for Karan Johar’s Takht.

