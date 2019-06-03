Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan chill under the Tuscan sun with son Taimur. Check out their vacation pics

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Italy right now and enjoying a sunny holiday with their son Taimur. The couple’s vacation pictures from Tuscany were shared on Instagram by Kareena’s stylist, Poonam Admania.

One of the pictures shows Kareena and Saif posing for the camera as she carried Taimur in her arms. Kareena is seen in a floral white dress while Saif is wearing a striped T-shirt and blue jeans. Taimur is wearing a bright green T-shirt and shorts. They are posing at what appears to be a lush garden with neatly trimmed hedges and fruit-bearing plants.

“Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi’s,” Poonam captioned the picture. Another picture shows the family in a market area and a third one shows Kareena and Saif taking a selfie next to a swimming pool. Saif is seen in a white bath robe while Kareena appears to be wearing a yellow swimsuit.

Also read: After Katrina Kaif speaks about Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘very short shorts’, Sonam Kapoor comes to cousin’s defence

Kareena and Saif left for London last week with Taimur for a holiday. Media reports suggest that Saif will catch a match during the ongoing cricket World Cup in England.

While Saif is looking forward to the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, Kareena will be seen in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in a special role in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. Later this year, she will begin shoot for Karan Johar’s Takht.

Kareena will also be seen judging dance reality show, Dance India Dance. There were reports that the 38-year-old actor’s pay is the highest for any female actor’s stint on TV. Kareena said she deserves what she is being paid for her debut on the small screen.

“The pay package has to be a good amount because you put in a lot of hard work on TV. If a male judge is getting so much, a female judge can also. It is the first time ever that any mainstream actress has forayed into TV, a dance reality show, at this point in her career. I’ve got what I completely deserve and for the hours that I will put in,” she said in a group interview in Mumbai. DID will premiere on June 22.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 10:05 IST