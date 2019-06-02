Katrina Kaif picks Kareena Kapoor over Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone for a same-sex relationship

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is awaiting the release of her film, Bharat, has said she would like to have a same sex relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Asked to choose someone for a same-sex relationship, Katrina demanded options and then chose Kareena over Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Katrina said so on Zoom TV’s show By Invite Only.

Asked about being single, she said, “You are not not in a relationship because you don’t have time. That’s a personal decision. It is just life as it comes. I am anyways someone who does not speak much about the relationships I am or I am not in.It is just not in my nature.” She added that this is a question a guy would not have been asked. “It doesn’t need to be discussed.”

In the rapid fire segment, Katrina mentioned that she would call her autobiography ‘Me’ and said that Alia can be an ’animal rights activist’, if not an actor. Asked to suggest an alternative career for Salman, she said he can be a career counsellor and “people advisor”.

Speaking about Kareena, in a recent interview to Filmfare, Katrina had said, “I would really like to work with Kareena. I think she is really spontaneous, very dear and very beautiful.”

Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to release on June 5, 2019. Katrina was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan where she featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film was a disaster at the box office. Directed by Vijay Acharya of Dhoom fame, Thugs of Hindostan was said to be based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 14:53 IST