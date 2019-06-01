Katrina Kaif tells Neha Dhupia that she’s worried about Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘very, very short shorts’ in the gym

Actor Katrina Kaif has reportedly said she is “worried” about Janhvi Kapoor’s shorts. Speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show BFFs With Vogue, the Bharat actor mentioned about Janhvi’s “very, very short shots”.

According to a DNA report Neha asked Katrina to name a celebrity who goes over-the-top with his\her gym and workout looks. Katrina reportedly said, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.” Janhvi is often spotted by paparazzi outside her gym.

Earlier, a promotional video of Katrina’s episode of the show showed her taking the first question while roaming on the sets. Asked when was the last time someone called her sexy, the actor replies “last night”. Katrina was accompanied by stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania during her appearance on the chat show.

Janhvi made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, a remake of Marathi hit Sairat. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor’s half brother Ishaan Khatter. Currently shooting for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, Janhvi will also be working in Johar’s Takht. The multi-starrer also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Janhvi will also star in Rooh Afza with actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is said to be a horror comedy and is being directed by Hardik Mehta.

Katrina has begun shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi where she features opposite Akshay Kumar. She is currently busy promoting Salman Khan-starrer Bharat that hits theatres on Eid, June 5.

