Salman Khan gives Hindi phrase ‘seedhi saadi ladki’ a twist, pulls a joke on Katrina Kaif during Bharat promotions, see pic

Actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have been busy promoting their Bharat these days. On Friday, Salman tweeted a picture of them together with a funny message. He decided to give the Hindi phrase ‘seedhi saadhi lakdi’ (a simple girl) a twist.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in Hindi, “Seedi, saari ladki (stairs, sari and the girl).” Katrina and Salman can be seen standing on stairs and she is dressed in a beautiful sari.

Bharat tells the story of a man from Partition of India in 1947 to the modern-day and, in the process, the story of modern India. Salman will be seen playing a number of characters ranging from a circus artist, a miner to a naval officer, among others. Katrina plays a character called Kumud Raina, an employment consultant, in the film. The film also stars Disha Patani, who will feature as Salman’s girlfriend in his circus artiste days.

Days before its release on June 5 (on the occasion of Eid), the film has been dragged into a controversy. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking change of the title of Salman’s film. The plea was filed on Thursday by activist Vipin Tyagi who said that the word ‘Bharat’ cannot be used for commercial purpose. He has requested the Delhi High Court to direct the producer and director of the film to change the title of the movie.

Tyagi said that the title was in violation of Section 3 of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act which prohibits the use of names ‘Bharat’ for any trade, business and profession. As per the Constitution, Bharat is the official name of the country, he argued. He has also sought a change in the dialogue where the character has been compared to the country.

Katrina’s role was initially meant to be played by Priyanka Chopra. The latter exited after initially agreeing to the film as she decided to get married to American singer Nick Jonas. Salman has been talking about it all through the promotions of Bharat.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 08:47 IST