Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s throwback pics from wedding go viral, Twitter can’t get over that he attended an event shirtless

Wishing her daughter Amrita on her wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Bina Kak has shared pictures from her marriage ceremony which show Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif attending the function. Amrita is often referred as Salman’s rakhi sister and has crooned a few songs including Just Chill (Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya) and Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi).

Bina, who has worked with Salman in several films and shares a very cordial bond with him, wrote on Twitter, “#happy anniversary @rij79 @amritakak”. The pictures are from the ceremony when Amrita and the groom took pheras and a young Salman, dressed in formals looked on. In another picture, Katrina is seen wearing a black and white printed sleeveless kurta, posing happily.

“This day 9 years ago my house was full of friends ,family,extended families n relatives preparing n celebrating Chhoti n Riju s marriage..28th morning was mehndi n huldi..Next morning was the chuda ceremony ..I want to thank everyone for making it special n blessing my children ..I wish Choti ,Riju n Jawahar a long ,happy ,healthy years of togetherness ..Miss you guys ,” she wrote in another post. Amrita celebrated her ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Fans could not help but go crazy over the pics. “@beingsalmankhan @kakbina Mem biggest fan of @beingsalmankhan Sir,” one user wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Swag of salman khan!”

Another picture, perhaps from her bidaai, shows a shirtless Salman giving Amrita a hug. A moustachioed Arbaaz Khan is also seen standing beside Subhash Ghai in a picture.

Amrita, too, shared pictures with husband Riju on Instagram with the caption, “#cornypostalert - happy anniversary @rij79 to us May I always be the Marshmallow to your hot chocolate ,page to your book,normal to your crazy , yin to your yang ,music to your lyrics (this one’s a bit deep for u )..enough said let’s try n walk the talk now #love.”

Saman is credited with launching Bina’s career in Bollywood after she lost the 2003 assembly elections. Salman offered her a role in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) . She played the hot-headed mother of Samir (Salman) and had some of the most memorable scenes in the film. She played Salman’s mom yet again in God Tussi Great Ho.

