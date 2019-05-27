Katrina Kaif on why Salman Khan doesn’t want her to call him bhaijaan: ‘Of course, he is not my brother’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who is rumoured to have dated Salman Khan once and shares a friendly relationship with him now, has said she does not take all his criticism and leg pulling silently and gives it back when she has to. Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Katrina said, “He pulls everyone’s leg. It’s his personality that makes everyone feel comfortable. Everyone smiles around him.. I’m not a silent lamb. I give it back when I have to.”

When told Salman has said that he doesn’t want Katrina to call him ‘bhaijaan’, a sobriquet his fans often use, she said, “Of course, he’s not my brother. He’s a friend but that’s also about the humour he is known for.”

Speaking about their professional relationship -- the two have done over half a dozen films together -- Katrina said, “I remember the first film I did with Salman was Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and that was my third film as an actor. I was new and trying to find my feet. There were also a few days on Partner with Salman and Govinda who are the kings of improvisation. I was like, ‘Oh My Goodness’. You feel out of your depth there. So now, with Bharat, there is so much for me as a person. Salman was already Salman when we did our first film. For him, he doesn’t have the same feedback. When I came on Bharat, I came as a different person because the experience is the best teacher.”

Speaking about her last release, Anand L Rai’s Zero that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and failed to work at the box office, Katrina said, “There’s definitely an acceptance or appreciation for Zero. The kind of feedback I got from my peers, the audience and the media, is special. It’s always lovely. You feel wonderful about it. With Bharat so far, the response has been really fantastic. Now, the big test is going to be the release. That’s judgment day. I’m looking forward to it but I’m nervous and excited. For me, these have come in peaks. There were some ups and some downs. Namastey London was the first film I got really good reviews for. I was on a plane and Akshaye Khanna handed me a paper where the review had come and they said such sweet things about me. It was really nice of him. Over the years, there have been specific films that have been more reviewer friendly -like Raajneeti, New York and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Then, there are some films which are more about glamour and action friendly like Dhoom 3 and Bang Bang.”

With flops like Zero and Thugs of Hindostan in her recent filmography, Katrina desperately needs a hit. Bharat is scheduled to hit theatres on Eid, June 5.

First Published: May 27, 2019 11:10 IST