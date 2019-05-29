‘Katrina Kaif left me as well,’ Salman Khan says on The Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are promoting their upcoming film Bharat, recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed some interesting details about each other. Fresh promos for the episode, which will be aired over the coming weekend, show quirky exchanges between Katrina, Salman and Kapil.

When the discussion came to Katrina’s svelte looks and the diet that helps her maintain it, Archana Puran Singh shared how Katrina had quit smoothies during De Dana Dan. Salman could not restrain himself and quipped, “Inhone smoothie kya mujhe bhi chod diya... (Not just smoothie she even left me).”

We also learned that Katrina has no clue about Salman’s favourite co-star of all time – while she claimed it was Madhuri Dixit, he corrected her saying it was Sridevi, adding, “She was also my favourite actress; she was outstanding.”

Katrina also had to face the million dollar question of Salman’s wedding. Asked when is Salman getting married, Katrina gave up and declared, “This answer only lies with two people, Salman and Bhagwan (God).” She also revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala is among Salman’s best friends.

Katrina also revealed that love scares her the most. Asked what is she scared of most, she said, “I am scared of love.” That certainly reminded us of Salman’s Dabangg where Sonakshi Sinha told him, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta, pyar se lagta hai (I am not scared of a slap, I am scared of love).”

During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman also said how he was a mischievous child and was often punished for no fault of his. Speaking to Kapil, Salman recalled how once in school his teacher sent him out of the class. His father, scriptwriter Salim Khan happened to be passing by and noticed his son standing out. He stopped by to ask him the reason and Salman replied that even he didn’t know the reason. On further enquiry, it came to light that his fees had been overdue. Salim immediately paid his son’s school fees and the teacher apologised for punishing Salman.

Salman and Katrina will soon be seen in ALi Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that also features Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff and is slated to hit theatres on Eid, June 5. Later, the duo is set to start working on third instalment of their hit Tiger franchise.

First Published: May 29, 2019 20:25 IST