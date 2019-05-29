Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif visit The Kapil Sharma Show sets, he revealed how he was punished for no fault of his

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been busy promoting their next film, Bharat, set to release on Eid. During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman revealed how he was a mischievous child and was often punished for no fault of his.

Speaking to Kapil, Salman recalled how once in school his teacher sent him out of the class. His father, script writer Salim Khan happened to be passing by and noticed his son standing out. He stopped by to ask him the reason and Salman replied that even he didn’t know the reason. On further enquiry, it came to light that his fees had been overdue. Salim immediately paid his son’s school fees and the teacher apologised for punishing Salman.

Dance ke iss manch par aa rahe hain woh jinka hai puray Bharat ko intezaar! Dekhiye @BeingSalmanKhan aur Katrina ke saath #SuperDancerChapter3 ka kamaal, iss weekend raat 8 baje. @TheShilpaShetty @geetakapur @basuanurag @rithvik_RD @Pparitosh1 pic.twitter.com/CTz5Gg0BdC — Sony TV (@SonyTV) May 28, 2019

The Bharat actor, arrived with his co-star Katrina, in style on a fancy bike. He said that Bharat needed to earn three times more money than Tubelight.

Salman has been in news of late for his comments on Priyanka Chopra, the original heroine of Bharat. He has been complaining about how she gave Katrina little time to prepare for her role, having left in a hurry. He also mentioned how she chose the US over Bharat. He recently said that Priyanka quitting the film was ‘embarrassing’ and she left the ‘biggest film of her career’ to get married. “Usually people leave the husbands for this,” is what he had said.

The comments have obviously not gone down well with many. Singer Sona Mohapatra, hit out at him for needlessly targeting Priyanka.

Sona had tweeted: “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.”

First Published: May 29, 2019 08:57 IST