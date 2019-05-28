Kajol breaks down in Aishwarya Rai’s arms at father-in-law Veeru Devgan’s funeral as Abhishek consoles her. Watch
In a video, actor Kajol can be seen crying in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s arms even as Abhishek Bachchan tries to console her at her father-in-law Veeru Devgan’s funeral in Mumbai.bollywood Updated: May 28, 2019 10:57 IST
Hindustan Times
It was an emotional moment as actor Ajay Devgn’s father, action director Veeru Devgan’s funeral in Mumbai. An ocean of big names from Bollywood landed at the actor’s residence and among them were actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. It appears an emotional Kajol broke down crying and Aishwarya hugged her.
In a clip, as Abhishek stands by his wife Aishwarya’s side, Kajol is inconsolable. At one point, Aishwarya hugs her and Kajol cries in her arms. Abhishek pats Kajol as Aishwarya holds her tight in her arms.
Also read: Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan’s funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai pay last respects. See pics
View this post on Instagram
Kajol breaks down on the death of her father-in-law Veeru Devgn... and Aish consoles her as they all process for the funeral to be held this evening 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @instaofcelebs . #instaofcelebs #bollywood #aishwaryarai #aishwaryaraibachchan #kajol #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses #iiiaima
Among others who showed up Ajay’s residence to pay their last respects were Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol with brother Bobby, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor who came with his dad, producer Boney Kapoor, veteran actor Raza Murad, Suniel Shetty and Tusshar Kapoor among many more.
Veeru was suffering from breathing problems for which he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Devgan has choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films abd directed Hindustan Ki Kasam, where his son Ajay played the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He was also the producer of the film. He has also acted in a couple of films such as Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, Kranti, Mr. Natwarlal and Muqabla to name a few.
(With ANI inputs)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: May 28, 2019 10:54 IST