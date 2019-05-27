Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan’s funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai pay last respects. See pics

Actor Ajay Devgn’s father and veteran stunt director Veeru Devgn died in Mumbai on Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities visited Ajay and his wife Kajol’s home to pay their tributes.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has worked with Kajol in multiple movies, was spotted outside the Devgn house. Actors Sanjay Dutt was seen leaving the house and actors siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol were also spotted. Filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Sajid Khan arrived for the funeral as well. Actor couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen.

The funeral will be held at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai on Monday evening at 6pm. An ambulance was also seen outside Ajay’s house.

Ajay Devgn was one of the pall-bearers during his father’s funeral procession.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Devgn residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Ajay and Kajol’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at Devgn residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kajol spotted at her home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ajay Devgn at his home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanjay Dutt seen leaving Ajay Devgn’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayan Mukerji arrives to pay final tribute. ( Varinder Chawla )

Veeru was last seen in the public eye at the screening of Ajay’s film Total Dhamaal earlier this year. He had worked in more than 80 films as a stunt director and even directed son Ajay in 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Talking about his father a few years ago, Ajay had said he was his true Singham. “The Singham in my life can only be my father. Because he is a man who came to Bombay at that point in time with Rs 4 in his pocket, wanting to become something, struggled, washed and lived in taxis so he could live here, did not eat food for eight days at times, worked so hard, became a street fighter from there till Mr Ravi Khanna saw him one day asking him whether he would become a fight director. From there, his growth from nowhere to become India’s topmost action director is remarkable.”

First Published: May 27, 2019 16:42 IST