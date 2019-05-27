Sona Mohaptra rains fire on Salman Khan for comments on Priyanka Chopra: ‘She has better things to do in life’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has taken on actor Salman Khan for his repeated digs at actor Priyanka Chopra in his recent interviews. Salman is miffed at Priyanka for quitting his film Bharat last year on short notice, citing her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas as the reason.

Sona called Salman the ‘poster child of toxic masculinity’ for his ‘low brow digs’ at Priyanka. He recently said that Priyanka quitting the film was ‘embarrassing’ and she left the ‘biggest film of her career’ to get married. “Usually people leave the husbands for this,” he had said.

Sona wrote in a tweet, “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.” She added, “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.” She is talking about Katrina Kaif, who replaced Priyanka after her exit from the film. Katrina is often seen telling Salman to ‘calm down’ during these interviews while he talks about Priyanka.

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. 🤟🏾🔴 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India .🔴 https://t.co/NuEmOWQl12 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

Trying telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity & are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them.🙏🏾🔴 https://t.co/M9sthpUQd1 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

She even mentioned how Salman’s fans were posting memes underneath her tweets, ‘joking’ about Priyanka’s age difference with her husband Nick. “Trying telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity & are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them,” she added. Priyanka is 36 years old while Nick is 26. Meanwhile, Salman is 53 years old and is known for working with female actors decades younger than him like Anushka Sharma (31), Sonam Kapoor (33) and Katrina Kaif (35). He will soon be seen with Alia Bhatt, who is 26 years old, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah.

This is not the first time that Sona has taken on Salman. Shorty after his conviction in the black buck case, Sona had tweeted, “So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When’s bail? When’s the next block buster release? Dabangg’concert’ tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives?”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at a Mumbai studio on May 25.

In a recent interview, Salman said, “After all this, the ‘Nick story’ happened, the embarrassing thing happened and she chose to get married... Look, she did the right thing. She did what she wanted, and Katrina got what she deserved. She (Priyanka) informed us five days before the schedule was supposed to start... she must have thought that in this way I would get upset with her and will never work with her.

“She spoke to me saying, ‘Nick has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues’. I said, ‘Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film.”

Salman said he sees Priyanka as a hard-working actress, who efficiently maintains her career in Bollywood as well as in the American entertainment industry; he said it takes guts to leave one of the biggest films of her career to get married.

